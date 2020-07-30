3 more positive cases; total active cases 52

Three cases tested positive at the Department of Public Health and Social Services raising the total number of confirmed cases to 354.

Two cases reported travel and were identified in a quarantine facility. One case was identified through contact tracing. Of the two travel-related cases, one case reported travel to the US mainland and one case reported travel to the Philippines.

With more than 21,000 tests the infection rate is at 1.6%. That's still below the level of concern noted by the governor's physicians advisory group.

There have been five deaths and 297 people have been released from isolation. There are 52 active cases of COVID-19 currently.

Of the total cases, 305 are classified as civilians and 49 are military service members.