The Guam Fire Department received the remaining three TYPE II ambulances purchased with GFD operations offset funds as well as a grant from the Department of Justice through the Bureau of Statistics and Plans.

In total, there were seven FR Conversions Dodge Ram ProMaster ambulances procured. Each ambulance cost $114,000. The new ambulances, which were purchased through Cars Plus, include a five-year/60,000-mile warranty and a five-year service agreement.

“These new ambulances will augment our response to all types of emergencies. We will continue to ensure that our frontlines have the tools to help meet our island’s urgent needs and save lives,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated.

GFD has seen a significant increase in the amount of COVID-19 related medical responses in the past months, taxing personnel, vehicles and equipment.

“With these additions to the GFD fleet, we can equip our men and women with emergency vehicles that feature the latest in safety, comfort, and reliability. Reducing injuries to personnel, while providing efficient and comfortable transport is essential to our mission,” said acting Fire Chief Joey Manibusan.

The ambulances includes power-assisted stretchers and an easy load oxygen tank feature that will help minimize injuries to responders.