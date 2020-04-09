The Department of Public Health Laboratory reported 3 new confirmed case of COVID-19 from testing conducted on Thursday. This brings the total number of cases on Guam to 128.

34 samples were tested today and 31 came back negative.

The Joint Information Center reported 33 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 including 10 individuals who are over the age of 60.

Sixteen were men and 17 were women. Eight of the recovered patients live in the northern part of the island, 15 in central Guam, and 10 in the southern part of the island.

Eight of the recovered patients had recently traveled before they were confirmed to have the virus while 25 had no travel history at all.

The number of confirmed cases does not include the over 286 sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive for COVID-19. The aircraft carrier is docked at Apra Harbor and the Navy has said none of the sailors have been hospitalized.

Those who have tested positive are in isolation quarters on base while over 1,825 sailors who tested negative have been moved to local hotels to be quarantined for 14 days.