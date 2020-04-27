There were 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Two of the positive cases came from samples tested at the Public Health Laboratory and one confirmed case came from a sample taken at Naval Hospital Guam.

The Joint Information Center reported 38 samples were tested with conclusive results at the Department of Public Health Laboratory. Two samples returned positive, while 36 samples tested negative.

Guam's total COVID count is now 144 with 11 active cases.

As of Monday, there was one COVID patient who was hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital.

There have been 128 patients who have recovered from the virus, according to DPHSS.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will be offering testing for those with COVID-19 symptoms in Dededo and Yigo on Tuesday at the Astumbo Gym from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Wednesday testing will be open to everyone island-wide at the Astumbo Gym from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. while testing for Central and Southern residents is slated for Thursday at the Mangilao Senior Citizens Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the Agat Senior Citizens Center on Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.