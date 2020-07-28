Even as the total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 349, the total number of active cases has fallen to 53.

Just weeks ago, the humber of active cases had surpassed 100.

Three people — two from Department of Public Health and Social Services and one from Guam Memorial Hospital Authority — tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

One person recently traveled to the Philippines and was identified in a quarantine facility, according to the Joint Information Center. One case was identified through contact tracing. The JIC press release didn’t comment on how the third person was identified.

This brings Guam’s total confirmed cases to 349 since tests started in March. A vast majority of them, 291, have completed isolation. There are five COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the total cases, 300 are classified as civilians and 49 are military service members .

Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services officials have said they’re stepping up their contact tracing efforts and hired additional nurses to assist with that among other work.

This week, there were two outreach events scheduled. However, concerns of heavy rainfall led officials to postpone them. No new dates have been announced.

Next week’s community outreach testing at the Ordot-Chalan Pago Mayor’s Office will continue. It’s 9 a.m.-noon on Aug. 4. Testing is free and open to the public while supplies last.