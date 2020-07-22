Three more people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, raising Guam’s total confirmed cases to 330.

Two cases were confirmed by the Department of Defense and the third was confirmed by Diagnostic Laboratory Services, the Joint Information Center stated.

The two DoD cases were reported to have household contact to a confirmed case, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

Even with the increase, the number of active cases has been relatively stable as more people continue to clear out of isolation. As of Wednesday, 242 people have been released from isolation. There are 83 active cases currently. The number of COVID-19 related deaths is five.

Of the total number of people on island who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, 281 are civilians and 49 are military service members, according to the JIC update.

There are three people who are hospitalized.

With about 19,000 people having been tested, Guam's rate of infection is about $1.7%.