The deaths of three men recorded over the past week have been linked to the COVID-19 virus.

Two of them were fully vaccinated and had received one booster, according to information released on Wednesday by the Joint Information Center.

This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in Guam to 380.

A 51-year-old man who was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on July 20 had tested positive that same day. He was fully vaccinated with one booster and had underlying health conditions.

A 54-year-old man who tested positive on July 18 died at GRMC on July 22. He also was fully vaccinated with a booster and had underlying health conditions.

A 66-year-old man with no record of vaccination and underlying health conditions tested positive for the virus on July 18. He died at GRMC on July 22.

“(First Gentleman) Jeff (Cook), (Lt. Gov.) Josh (Tenorio) and I pray for their families, that they may find comfort in their time of grief. The losses are great and our island mourns with their families in their most difficult time,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Our community has lost too much to this pandemic. We must get back to basics in order to combat this virus. By doing all we can as individuals, we can build a stronger community. Wear your mask, get vaccinated, stay home if you are sick. The way to keep our most vulnerable loved ones safe is to continue our mitigation measures.”

On Wednesday, a total of 191 new cases were confirmed out of the 1,620 tested the day prior. 16 of the cases were reported by the Department of Defense. As of 4 p.m., 21 were hospitalized with three in the intensive care unit and two on a ventilator.

Guam has recorded a total of 54,963 cases since the pandemic hit the island.