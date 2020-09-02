Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced three new deaths categorized as COVID-19-related.

Two of the persons who died had underlying medical conditions.

News of the island's 11th, 12th and 13th deaths linked to COVID was followed by the Joint Information Center report that 52 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory illness. Forty-three COVID-positive patients are hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital, stretching the island's only public hospital's medical capacity. There were four patients in the intensive care unit as of Tuesday.

Since testing started in March, the island's total number of COVID-19 cases is 1,447, and 568 people have completed isolation. Of the total count, 1,228 are civilians and 219 are military service members.

Reported deaths

After midnight on Tuesday morning, a 73-year-old woman was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH.

The governor confirmed the woman had underlying health issues and tested positive for COVID-19.

Around 8:30 also Tuesday morning, a 36-year-old woman became the island's second-youngest COVID-related fatality.

"She was admitted to GMH for reasons unrelated to COVID; however, following protocol, she was swabbed and her results came back positive," Leon Guerrero said in a special video message released just after 5:50 p.m.

The U.S. Naval Hospital Guam also confirmed that a 74-year-old man died just after 9 a.m. Details surrounding his death have not been released.

"To those they loved, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh and I send our deepest sympathies and condolences," said the governor.

"To the people of Guam, we have had too many days filled with grief and too many lives lost. Thirteen people have succumbed to this virus. Contrary to what some have said, not all of them were elderly. Two of them were in their 30s, with their lives ahead of them," she said. "COVID-19 does not discriminate. It will infect the young, the old, men, women. It can infect your co-workers, your neighbors, your family members and you."

The governor and lieutenant governor have recently recovered from a mild case of COVID-19.

Leon Guerrero reminded residents to stay home, practice social distancing and wear masks.

2 GDOE employees test positive

On Tuesday, the Guam Department of Education confirmed that two employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center. The cases were identified at the GDOE headquarters in Tiyan. Both cases were identified through contact tracing.

GDOE officials are working closely with DPHSS to further track down close contacts of the newly confirmed cases.

Areas of the district offices have been identified for cleaning and disinfecting. GDOE employees will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed.

Port Authority continues contact tracing

At the Port Authority of Guam, General Manager Rory Respicio said all employees who were tested on Saturday and Monday had negative results.

“I want to thank the employees who went and took the test because they understand how important it is for us to stay safe and fully operational at the Port Authority of Guam," he stated.

The five Port employees who had tested positive previously remain in isolation, which they are expected to complete in a few days. Nearly all of the positive cases have been identified through contact tracing efforts.