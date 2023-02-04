3 new 'working dogs' brought in to enhance airport security

Travelers flying out of the A.B. Won Pat International Airport might just come across a few new members of the Airport Police – namely three "working dogs” brought in to enhance security and outbound drug detection at the airport.

John Quinata, executive manager of the Guam International Airport Authority, told The Guam Daily Post there are "no cases of narcotics leaving the island through airport at this time.”

In a release issued Thursday announcing the new additions to the team, however, he noted that "GIAA continues to assist in the mission of narcotic detection and possible breaches of our secured areas, and we are now able to dispatch a new K-9 unit to assist with our patrols, outgoing passenger checks and outgoing baggage checks, and the integrity and security of nonpublic, secured areas.”

Other areas, including those for incoming passengers and incoming baggage claims, are part of the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency's jurisdiction, leaving the dogs the ability to assist in areas of the airport not covered by Customs.

"The narcotics and tracking K-9s are to assist and not only focus on outgoing passengers and baggage, they also assist in patrol and secured areas within our control,” Quinata told the Post.

It’s all part of the newly established narcotic detection and tracking canine unit, which includes Max and Tara, two Belgian Malinois dogs; and the bomb detection unit, which welcomed Blue, a German pointer, to the team last month.

Max and Tara teamed with Airport Police Officers J.D. Manibusan and J.P. Mallari, respectively, the airport authority said in the release.

“We welcome K-9 'Blue' to the team and congratulate Officer II Randy Chaco for this new pairing after the unfortunate passing of his former partner K-9 'Sam,' who passed on Jan. 15 after six years of exemplary work and contribution to his unit and to the handler and his family," stated Artemio “Ricky” Hernandez, GIAA deputy executive manager. "Our officers and K-9 teams form very close bonds and are part of our officers’ families throughout their tenure of service."

A memorial service will be held later this month for K-9 officer Sam to commemorate his service to the island.