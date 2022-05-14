3 newly confirmed COVID-related fatalities raise Guam toll to 361

Guam has three newly confirmed COVID-19-related fatalities.

The government of Guam Joint Information Center reported Friday:

• The 359th COVID-19-related fatality occurred April at Guam Regional Medical City. The patient was a 70-year-old man who was fully vaccinated and had received one booster shot. He had underlying health conditions.

• The 360th death occurred April 28 at GRMC. The patient was a 91-year-old man who was fully vaccinated and who had received one booster shot. He had underlying health conditions.

• The 361st fatality occurred May 12 at Guam Memorial Hospital. The patient was a 57-year-old man who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and her husband, Jeff Cook, are praying “for lasting peace and comfort for all those who are grieving their loved ones during this pandemic.”

“While our eyes are filled with anticipation and turn towards recovery, pandemic remnants remain through infection and lost lives and should prompt our community to continue practicing mitigation efforts for the safety and well-being of our most vulnerable.”

27 new cases reported

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 from 908 specimens analyzed Thursday.

Three COVID patients were hospitalized and two were receiving intensive care as of Friday.