Guam has three newly confirmed COVID-19-related fatalities.

The government of Guam's Joint Information Center reported:

• The 359th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on April 1. The patient was a 70-year-old man who was fully vaccinated and had one booster shot. He had underlying health conditions.

• The 360th death occurred at GRMC on April 28. The patient was a 91-year-old man who was fully vaccinated with one booster shot. He had underlying health conditions.

• The 361st fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on May 12. The patient was a 57-year-old man who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she, her husband Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio are praying “for lasting peace and comfort for all those who are grieving their loved ones during this pandemic.”

“While our eyes are filled with anticipation and turn towards recovery, pandemic remnants remain through infection and lost lives and should prompt our community to continue practicing mitigation efforts for the safety and wellbeing of our most vulnerable.”

27 New Cases Reported

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 from 908 specimens analyzed May 12.

Three COVID patients were hospitalized and two were receiving intensive care.