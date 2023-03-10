3 of 10 homeless people in encampment helped, housed

Officials have confirmed the majority of 10 homeless individuals identified in the first effort under a new relocation initiative refused government assistance, and may have simply moved elsewhere.

The program, launched in late February by Attorney General Douglas Moylan and other officials and agencies, chose to begin its efforts in Dededo, at a camp near the road leading to Two Lovers Point.

The initiative also involves the Interagency Council on Homelessness, the Office of Homelessness and Poverty Prevention, the Office of the Attorney General, the Dededo mayor, the Guam Police Department and the Guam Homeless Coalition. The interagency council discussed the effort during its meeting held Thursday.

“With the AG's effort to evict people, we have a lot of concerns, one of which is sort of the lack of communication when it came to initializing everything,” said Samantha Taitano of the Guam Homeless Coalition.

A total of ten individuals were living in the encampment. While they were moved from the area, Taitano pointed out that it doesn’t mean they were housed.

“That just means that some of them were pushed further into the jungle or have just moved to different places. We are trying to figure out solutions on our end, but also working together, government and nonprofit, so that we can make viable solutions for people instead of what’s happening right now,” she said.

Multiple groups undertake outreach in the area, Taitano said.

“And, even after the announcement of the eviction, we had partners who were going out there trying to kind of see where people are at in the process,” she said.

'Unwilling to be housed'

The general consensus from homeless people at the encampment was they weren’t looking to be “housed."

“Especially those living at the (first) encampment ... There’s something within their lives that they are fine with being where they are at. So, we try our best to provide them resources. We try to connect them to the things that they need. But you can’t house someone if they are unwilling to be housed,” Taitano said.

The Guam Homeless Coalition has had many experiences with homeless individuals who were not ready to be removed from their streetside or jungle dwellings, she said.

“It's more about making sure that they are in a place mentally where they’re able to accept the housing,” Taitano said, adding that some people have substance abuse issues that need to be treated

Only three homeless individuals from the encampment accepted housing assistance, according to OHAPP Director Rob San Agustin.

"Right now, they have been placed in temporary housing and we are trying to find programs that they can work with that may lead to permanent housing,” he said.

OHAPP also has assisted the three people with securing identification, which can be a barrier for homeless individuals applying for federal assistance and being housed. Doing so enabled the three to enroll in assistance for food, health care and transportation services.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, however, was more interested in the homeless people who declined help and why.

According to San Agustin, the interagency council was ready to provide housing to all 10 homeless people at the encampment, but he couldn’t provide details, saying he won’t be debriefed on the matter until Tuesday.

San Agustin did state that an after-action report would include what happened and how the initiative can improve before moving to other encampments that will be addressed.

After the meeting, The Guam Daily Post asked San Agustin about the effort to transport homeless people and clean up the encampments and who will pay for the associated costs.

“The government is using our resources to help the AG in his initiative. Personnel are working their normal hours and are there to support their agency’s task. (There are) no additional budgetary considerations to assist in the cleanups or transport," he told the Post.

During the interagency meeting, San Agustin reported “good news” regarding the government shelter in Anigua, which will be used primarily for transitional housing.

“We just got word yesterday for the Anigua shelter, for the building. Work will begin Monday,” he said to council members.

The best estimate for completion of the project, according to San Agustin, "with zero setbacks or supply issues, would be four to six months, but, realistically, it's more like six to 10 months."

In the meantime, efforts to return visitor safety officers to patrol the Hagåtña area have succeeded.

“We went to (Hagåtña) to speak with some of the homeless individuals there, and one idea was to bring the visitor safety officers back to the area," he said, thanking the Guam Visitors Bureau for making it happen.

“So now, for the safety of those (homeless people) and enjoyment of visitors and our people, we have our VSOs back in Plaza de España park.”