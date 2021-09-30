Four people were charged after being accused separately of assaulting police officers.

Zachary San Agustin Manibusan, 40, was charged twice with aggravated assault and assault on a peace officer, each as third-degree felonies along with special allegations of deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with resisting arrest, disarming a police officer and eluding a police officer.

According to court documents, Manibusan was picked up by Superior Court marshals on Monday on an outstanding warrant. He was allegedly on the run from authorities after police attempted to pull him over in Dededo on Sept. 22.

During the traffic stop, Manibusan allegedly started to drive off as the officer was standing by the driver's side door. The officer reached into the car and tried to get him to stop, and even held the steering wheel to prevent the car from turning toward him and running him over, documents state. The suspect was also accused of trying to take the officer’s gun, but the officer was able to block him with his elbow. The officer then pushed away from the suspect’s car and fell to the ground, as the suspect fled, documents state.

Toto incident

In a separate case, Treasean Durell Ramey, 27, was charged with assault against a peace officer as a third-degree felony, resisting arrest as a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor.

Court documents state police found the suspect yelling at a woman and stopping customers from going inside Corner Mart in Toto on Tuesday night. As officers repeatedly told the suspect to stop, the suspect allegedly lunged at police before authorities took him to the ground. The suspect allegedly resisted and scratched an officer. He was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody.

Tumon case involved taser

In a third alleged incident, Kennedy Job, 60, was charged with assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony and reckless conduct as a misdemeanor.

Job was accused of chasing another man with a knife in Tumon on Tuesday night. Police told the suspect to drop the knife, but he refused and started to approach officers. Authorities tased him. An officer got a cut on his finger while trying to remove the taser prongs from the suspect, who was flailing around, documents state.

Speed check leads to arrest

In the fourth incident, a woman who was stopped at a police traffic enforcement operation in Hagåtña on Tuesday for speeding was accused of kicking an officer.

Taya Tani Stallworth, 22, was arrested on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, speeding in a posted zone, and failure to comply. Investigators said the suspect refused to comply with police before she allegedly used both feet to kick the officer. Authorities used a taser to restrain her and take her into custody. Stallworth was not charged in court as of Wednesday.