Three Guam Police Department patrol officers have been placed on administrative leave after shots were fired during their pursuit of a driver.

The driver sustained wounds and was taken to Guam Regional Medical City for treatment. There was no update on the condition of the driver as of press time.

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao stated in a press release that the driver engaged police in a chase Sunday morning in Dededo.

Patrol officers from the Dededo Precinct Command had been pursuing a vehicle that failed to stop after its license plates didn't match the vehicle's description, according to GPD.

"The pursuit ended on a dirt road and allegedly the suspect reversed the vehicle toward the officers, as officers discharged their firearms," GPD stated in the release.

The GPD Criminal Investigation Division and Internal Affairs Section are investigating the case.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, Tapao stated.