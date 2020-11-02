There are three new COVID-19 cases today out of 101 tests administered - the smallest number of new cases in weeks, if not months.
However, the Joint Information Center also reported Guam has 102 people hospitalized:
• Guam Memorial Hospital: 86 hospitalized with 14 in the intensive care unit and of those four are on ventilators
• Guam Regional Medical City: 12 hospitalized with three in ICU on ventilators.
• U.S. Naval Hospital: Four hospitalized with two in ICU and one person on a ventilator.
Guam has had 4,693 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 79 deaths have been linked to the respiratory illness. Of the total cases 1,948 people are in active isolation and 2,666 have completed isolation.