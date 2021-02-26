The Guam National Guard's vaccination clinic at the University of Guam Field House is out of Moderna, this was the Guard's update as of 3 p.m.

The next shipment is expected to arrive on March 5.

As a reminder, it is OK to receive your dose 2 up to six weeks after dose 1, the Guard stated. This postponement will not reduce the effectiveness of your vaccine, according to the Guard.

The Guam Guard will announce when the next shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine arrives, and when the UOG clinic will reopen.

"Thank you again for your patience and understanding, and please continue to stay safe," the Guam Guard stated.