Booster shots for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson/Janssen, in addition to Pfizer, have been scheduled for this week, according to the Joint Information Center.

The JIC also reported three pediatric COVID-19 cases at the Guam Memorial Hospital, according to the Joint Information Center’s Saturday report.

On Friday, the JIC reported two cases, ages 20-months and 17-years old. Officials didn't have the age of the third child on Saturday.

The increase in pediatric cases are part of this current surge that Department of Public Health and Social Services warn Guam is still in the midst of, in spite of decreasing cases confirmed daily. Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Ann Pobutsky said hospital cases, and intensive care cases in particular, haven’t changed much.

On Saturday, there were 54 COVID-19 patients at the two civilian hospitals. And of those patients, 14 were in ICU - nine at GMH and five at Guam Regional Medical City, the JIC reported.

Individuals who received the first two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines more than six months ago are eligible for a booster shot if they are:

• 65 years old or older.

• 18 years or older with underlying medical conditions.

• 18 years and older with an elevated risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their occupation, including: law enforcement, firefighters, medics, or work in health care, education, daycare, food or agriculture, manufacturing, postal workers, corrections, public transit, grocery stores or institutional settings.

For individuals who received the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

DPHSS officials said eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.

Village clinics for the boosters will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the following dates:

• Oct. 26 to Nov. 16: Dededo Senior Center.

• Oct. 27: Asan Maina Mayor’s Office.

• Nov. 1: Yigo gym.

• Nov. 8 to 10: University of Guam Calvo Field House.

• Nov. 15: Astumbo Senior Center.

• Nov. 18: Tamuning Senior Center.

Residents can make appointments online at tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme or call their mayor.

Pediatric cases

During a media briefing on Thursday, Pobutsky noted that recent data gathered shows that COVID-19 cases in children - infants to age 11 - continue to increase.

“All age groups were generally in a downward trend except for the 0-11 age group which now has the highest case rate,” according to the report. “Most notably the 12-17 age group has been the least risky recently and this likely correlates with increased vaccination.”

Chima Mbakwem, DPHSS chief public health officer, said while there have been students who’ve tested positive, DPHSS hasn’t seen evidence of clusters at the schools, or other indications that COVID-19 is being transmitted at schools.

He did note that DPHSS is working out plans to administer vaccines to children ages 5-11.

The Food and Drug Administration’s advisory council is meeting this week to discuss Pfizer’s application to approve its COVID-19 vaccine to the younger age group. The vaccine currently is being administered to children ages 12 to 17 under an emergency use authorization.