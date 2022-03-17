3 pounds of meth found in the mail

Federal authorities found more than three pounds of methamphetamine inside two separate packages mailed to Guam from California addresses earlier this year.

Court documents filed in the District Court of Guam on Thursday state that warrants were executed on Feb. 8.

One package was sent from San Diego, California to a post office box in Hagåtña that contained 1,356 grams of meth. A second package was delivered to another post office box in Hagåtña from Vista, California containing 121 grams of the drug.

There's no word yet if investigators have filed criminal charges against anyone in connection with the seizures.

The street value of meth on Guam is estimated to have dropped from $1,000 a gram years ago to $150 in recent months, according to previous drug cases.

At that low price, the more than 1,500 grams of meth from the two mail parcels would still have fetched more than $250,000.