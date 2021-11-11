Three more deaths from earlier this year, including one from March, have been linked to COVID-19, officials reported Wednesday.

The Joint Information Center reported the three deaths on Wednesday evening, only stating they were "previously unreported COVID-19-related fatalities which occurred earlier this year in March, September, and October." It's unclear from the press release why they weren't reported sooner.

The JIC listed the following:

• The 256th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital on March 10. The patient was a 90-year-old man who was not vaccinated and had other health conditions. He tested positive on Feb. 8.

• The 257th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 30. The patient was a 74-year-old woman who was not vaccinated and had other health conditions. She tested positive on Sept. 18.

• The 258th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Oct. 23. The patient was an 83-year-old woman who was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Sept. 11.

The governor sent condolences to their loved ones on behalf of her family and the administration.

"As we work toward getting more vaccinated in the community, including our children, we look forward to any decline in hospitalization numbers and of course, tragic deaths," she said. "While many people are able to recover with no issues, we must protect our most vulnerable by helping to stop the spread of this virus with our continued efforts."

Previously unreported

The release from JIC follows a recent announcement noting previously unreported COVID-19 related fatalities.

On Tuesday, the JIC noted fatalities on Sept. 11, Oct. 10, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 were also linked to COVID-19.

The JIC also issued a correction, saying a 72-year-old man who died on Nov. 5 at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam was, in fact, vaccinated. The Nov. 9 JIC report stated he was not vaccinated.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will hold a vaccination clinic today from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor's Complex at Adelup. It will begin right after a Veterans Day Ceremony.

All veterans are invited to get vaccinated with a primary COVID-19 vaccination or a booster dose, the JIC stated. Participants are asked to bring a photo ID.

While testing for the community is ongoing, DPHSS officials report fewer tests are being conducted. There are about 816 tests conducted daily.

The good news, according to the JIC, is the rate of positive results also has decreased – from 13% in recent weeks to 7.5% this week.

National Guard duties extended

In a press release from Adelup, acting Gov. Josh Tenorio expressed gratitude to the White House for extending federal funding for COVID-19 Public Assistance Category B and National Guard Title 32 costs through April 1, 2022.

"We are grateful to the Biden administration for extending FEMA support and enabling our Guam National Guard members to continue their critical mission here at home, containing the virus and saving lives," Tenorio stated.

"Throughout the pandemic and to this day, we have leaned on our local service members to fill roles in all areas of our pandemic response, including quarantine, testing, vaccination, and now treatment."

Tenorio noted that the recent rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 and continued booster shots for those eligible "have kept the demands on our service members steady as support for the Department of Public Health and Social Services in its critical mission to protect Guam's public health."

He stated, "As Public Health works to increase its capacities and strengthen its personnel, this extension will allow it to ensure an orderly and efficient transition."