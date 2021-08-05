Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas has announced the promotion of three staffers.

According to a press release sent Wednesday:

• T'Nelta Nelson Mori is the new congressional legislative director.

• Kenneth Leon Guerrero is now the Washington, D.C., staff director.

• Julian Bordallo is the new Guam staff director.

Mori has organized D.C. staff efforts, assisted in the management of a $1.5 million budget as a financial administrator, managed the delegate's schedule and handled D.C. congressional casework collaborating with numerous federal agencies, according to the release.

Leon Guerrero is now responsible for organizing D.C. staff responsiveness, co-leading financial management, arranging member scheduling and addressing D.C.-originated constituent concerns.

Bordallo supports the deputy chief of staff and assists in district management including organizing casework and constituent response, liaising with local and federal agencies, addressing district logistics and tracking local policy development relevant to federal initiatives.

When asked if the promotions fill recently vacated positions, the delegate responded: "We do not discuss staff departures as a matter of practice."