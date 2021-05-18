3 providers offer FCC discount on internet, mobile data plans

Residents of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands can take advantage of new federal aid that helps pay for internet services.

The Federal Communications Commission recently launched its Emergency Broadband Benefit program, which gives a $50 monthly discount on broadband services to eligible families. According to the commission's website, DOCOMO PACIFIC, GTA and IT&E are listed as authorized telecommunication providers.

Dee Perez-Damian, vice president of brand for DOCOMO, said interested residents on Guam and the CNMI do not need to be an existing customer to apply with them, and that new customers will not need to sign a contract in order to receive the discount.

CNMI residents may be able to receive free internet services or upgrade their speed for just $15 after the EBB discount. Those on Guam can get a 60 megabits-per-second plan for $60 a month through the federal benefit.

"And we have a mobile offer. Many people prefer to access the internet through their mobile device, so this plan might suit those who might be living on their own or don't need to connect multiple devices to WiFi. For qualifying customers, we have access plans for as low as $0 a month for the CNMI and $10 a month for Guam," Perez-Damian said, clarifying the EBB program can only cover internet or mobile services, not both.

GTA referred The Guam Daily Post to its online page for more information on how it is applying the EBB program to its services. According to charts the company published, internet services can be as low as $29 a month for 15 mbps, going as high as $69 a month for GTA's 75 mbps plan. Customers can also direct the EBB discount to a data-only wireless plan from GTA, which will be free or $20 a month depending on the chosen data cap. All prices did not include surcharges, GTA posted.

Completed application forms can be emailed to ask@gta.net with the subject line: EBBP Application. Residents seeking assistance from GTA can call (671) 644-4482.

According to IT&E's webpage for the program, interested residents must first register and apply through a national database that proves eligibility. That approved document can then be presented in person or through email to the company. The federal discount can be applied to internet bundle plans for CNMI customers, and for its 50-gigabyte data-only plan offered throughout the Marianas. Lifeline customers in the CNMI can see their monthly payments drop to $25.75, while Guam mobile customers can get their data-only services for free.

Eligibility

Not all residents in the Marianas are eligible for the EBB program.

According to the FCC, a household can receive the $50 discount if one member meets at least one of the following criteria:

Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or Lifeline.

Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the United States Department of Agriculture Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year.

Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year. Received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

The FCC has not announced an end date for the program, but the discount is contingent on available funding in the $2.3 billion, nationwide initiative.

"Your participating provider must give you notice about the last date or billing cycle that the full benefit will apply to your bill and the date or billing cycle that a partial benefit will apply to your bill, in addition to information about the cost of your broadband service after the program ends," the FCC stated.