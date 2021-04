Three people safely reached shore after they were rescued from a sinking boat in Hagåtña Monday evening.

The Guam Fire Department received a 911 call about an overturned boat at the mouth of the Hagåtñå Boat Basin at 7:49 p.m.

GFD rescue units reached the scene several minutes later, at 7:55 p.m.

All 3 adults who were rescued did not have injuries, according to GFD.