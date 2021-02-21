3 sailors stricken with COVID-19 aboard aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt flown to Guam

Three Navy sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive for COVID-19 were flown to U.S. Naval Base Guam today.

The sailors will reside in lodging within the U.S. Naval Base Guam for the duration of their isolation period in accordance with Navy and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention's COVID-19 guidelines and will have no contact with the local population, the Navy stated in a press release.

"We greatly appreciate the dedicated support from the Government of Guam and the hospitality that the people of Guam continue to show our sailors. U.S. Pacific Fleet is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force and the people of Guam," according to the Navy.

The Theodore Roosevelt, which recently had dual-carrier exercises in the South China Sea, remains fully operational.

"These sailors continue to be asymptomatic and have been in isolation since their positive test Feb. 14 in accordance with Navy and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention's COVID-19 guidance, the Navy stated.

The ship has continued to conduct surveillance testing and no further positives have been identified.

The ship is following an aggressive mitigation strategy in accordance with Navy and CDC guidelines to include mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing, and proper hygiene and sanitation practices, the Navy stated.

Close to 1,000 of Theodore Roosevelt's sailors were stricken with COVID-19 last year as the ship sought refuge on Guam.