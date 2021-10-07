3 schools lose in-person instructional day due to power, water issues

Students are expected to return to the Marcial A. Sablan Elementary School campus today after missing an in-person instructional day due to power issues.

Guam Department of Education officials didn’t provide specifics except to say that the “maintenance team continues to resolve internal power issues at the school campus.” The Guam Daily Post asked for more information but did not receive a response as of press time.

Two other schools lost a day of in-person instruction. B.P. Carbullido Elementary School and J.Q. San Miguel Elementary School students were released early Tuesday due to a water outage.

Prior to the pandemic, when students were sent home early, the school had to make up that lost instructional day.

For Tuesday's early release, Carbullido and J.Q, San Miguel officials said student learning would continue that day via online instruction. For the missed day at the Hågat school, students were to attend online classes Wednesday.

GDOE officials did not respond to questions about how parents are informed and whether teachers were tasked to take attendance to ensure the instructional day does continue.