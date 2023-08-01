3 schools out of 41 ready to open doors by Aug. 23 target

With about three weeks until a postponed start of its new academic year, a third Guam Department of Education school has passed its inspection by the Department of Public Health and Social Services and can welcome students to its campus for in-person classes.

"John F. Kennedy High School now joins Inalåhan Elementary School and Merizo Martyrs Memorial School as schools that can resume regular school operations," a GDOE release stated Monday.

Education officials commended JFK High School for doing well on the re-inspection, as the leased school failed its first inspection in June with 57 demerits.

"We also would like to recognize the hard work and commitment of the GDOE Facilities and Maintenance team for assisting the JFKHS team in preparation for the inspection," GDOE stated. "The Islanders would like also to recognize Eunice Rivera and the General Pacific Services maintenance team for their support and service."

As part of GDOE's phased-in approach to the opening of in-person instruction at its campuses, JFK will be sharing its campus with students from Simon Sanchez High School. However, more details about the double session schedule won't be released until later.

"I am planning to release a press release this week on the double session for JFKHS and SSHS. Also, the schools will be addressing the schedule in their school orientations," GDOE interim spokesperson Michelle Franquez told The Guam Daily Post.

GDOE has yet to indicate whether Inalåhan Elementary School and Merizo Martyrs Memorial School will be used as host campuses, although education officials have noted they would rely on schools that have passed inspection in an effort to steer away from online learning.

The start of the school year was delayed to Aug. 23 to allow GDOE additional time to work on getting schools ready for inspection.

As of July 24, Public Health increased the number of schools it inspects weekly from one to three by deploying three different teams of inspectors to conduct surveys based on which facilities GDOE indicated are ready.

GDOE noted Monday that the following schools are up for inspection this week: Talo'fo'fo' Elementary School, Tiyan High School, and Wettengel Elementary School.

GDOE is currently awaiting official inspection results for Luis P. Untalan Middle School.

To date, only three school campuses out of 41 have the green light for in-person instruction to commence on Aug. 23.