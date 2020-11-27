3 struggling homeowners first to get federal mortgage relief

Three families struggling to keep up with their mortgage payments amid the pandemic are getting an early holiday gift, totaling $10,023.99.

They are the first recipients of a $714,000 federally funded program that the Guam Housing Corp. administers, which is meant to help families who lost income because of the pandemic to pay up to three months of past-due mortgage.

Alice Taijeron, the governor's deputy chief of staff and acting president of GHC, said the three families' past-due mortgage payments for three months will be covered by the mortgage relief program. They include:

• $3,827.55 for one family;

• $3,165.36 for another family; and

• $3,031.08 for the third family.

GHC's program is meant to prevent homelessness among those who worked to buy their own house but are currently facing hardships because they've been laid off, furloughed or had drastic salary cuts as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 400 individuals picked up application forms, and more than 100 turned in applications since October, Taijeron said.

"I’m very happy with the interest regarding the mortgage relief program. I'm very happy that we're able to assist at least three families," Taijeron said. "I wish there could be more but they need to turn in all the documents."

GHC's pandemic mortgage assistance program runs through May 2021, or until funds are exhausted, Taijeron said.

She said if there is an overwhelming need for mortgage assistance during the pandemic, GHC and the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority will work with U.S. Housing and Urban Development for an expanded program.

Deemed ineligible

Taijeron said there are three reasons why applications have either been deemed ineligible, or are taking some time to be completely evaluated.

• Incomplete. Most or about 75% of those who turned in their applications for mortgage relief had to be returned because they are lacking documents necessary to make a determination of eligibility. Once documents are submitted and GHC starts reviewing the application, the agency found that more documents need to be turned in to support the application. There are 30 applications pending additional documents. "It's taking longer than anticipated," Taijeron said.

• Deferred or up-to-date payments. Some of the applicants are ineligible because of their mortgage deferment or forbearance with a financial institution. Some are current with their mortgage, but are asking for help with future mortgage payments. GHC's program is for assistance with past-due mortgages.

• Not meeting income threshold. The income threshold is set by HUD, not by GHC or GHURA.

Seven applications were rejected for not meeting the income threshold that HUD set.

However, GHC and GHURA are keeping track of the information to see whether HUD can make some adjustments.

"Maybe including other assets with the income, trying to adjust it to work with our situation and the circumstances that we're experiencing," Taijeron said.

GHURA also reviews the applications before final approval.

"Part of our auditing is that the first 20 complete eligible applications that we approve, GHURA will have to review it, to audit it," Taijeron said.

About 200 families can be covered by the mortgage relief program, based on the agency's estimates.

The payment assistance is sent directly to the financial institution, not the homeowner.

Recently, the governor also allocated $3 million to help small businesses pay up to two months or $15,000 in past-due commercial rent.

There's a separate federally funded rent relief program for families under The Salvation Army, Taijeron said.

Besides that, the governor prohibited evictions while Guam is going through the pandemic.