Three college students have been named recipients of the 2020-2021 U.S. Pacific Territories Fishery Capacity-Building Scholarship.

The recipients are:

• Aveipepa Fua, of American Samoa, who will be pursuing a bachelor's degree in marine science at the University of Hawai'i at Hilo;

• Jude Lizama, of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, who will be pursuing a bachelor's degree in oceanography with a concentration in fisheries science at Hawai'i Pacific University; and

• Leilani Sablan, of Guam, who will be pursuing a master's degree in biology at the University of Guam.

The scholarships are offered annually to college students with close connections to American Samoa, Guam and CNMI who are pursuing degrees that will bolster the territories' capacity to manage their fishery ecosystems, according to a press release from the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council. Scholarship students must work with their local fishery agency upon graduation for an equivalent amount of time that they receive the scholarship.

Since the scholarship program began in 2016, five recipients have graduated, with three having fulfilled their work requirements in American Samoa and the CNMI and two beginning their work commitment in 2019. Two recipients are poised to graduate in 2020 and four in 2021.

The scholarship program was established through a memorandum of understanding involving several federal agencies, the local fishery agencies in the territories and several colleges and universities in Hawai'i and the territories. It is funded by the Council, NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center and NOAA Pacific Islands Regional Office.