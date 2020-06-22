Three members of the Guam Sunshine Lions Club, Lien Samiana, Flo Terlaje and Rosita Crisostomo, were recognized as Melvin Jones Fellows this Lion Year. A Melvin Jones Fellow is one who has donated $1,000 to the Lions Club International Foundation in support of its worldwide humanitarian projects (disaster relief, hunger relief, vision, diabetes, pediatric cancer, environmental, etc.) There are now 17 MJFs and 5 PMJFs in the Guam Sunshine Lions Club. A Progressive Melvin Jones Fellow is one who has donated $2,000 or more. Photos were provided by Marietta Camacho.