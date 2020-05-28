Three teens have been charged in several burglaries reported at George Washington High School over the past two months.

Timo Daniel Palik, 16, the youngest of the defendants, was charged with six counts of burglary as a second-degree felony, arson as a third-degree felony, theft of property as a misdemeanor, four counts of attempted theft of property as a misdemeanor and six counts of criminal mischief as a misdemeanor along with a special allegation of crime against the community.

Jason Smion, 19, also known as Robert Eugene Simion, and Betwin Simion, 17, were also charged last week Friday on similar burglary charges.

Palik and Betwin were each charged as adults.

According to an amended magistrate’s complaint filed against Palik on Wednesday, authorities state Palik was arrested last week on a separate burglary to a motor vehicle case when juvenile investigators learned of his alleged connection to at least six school burglaries.

On March 6, multiple classrooms at the Mangilao campus had been burglarized and items such as Bose speakers, a Jasmine Guitar and a machete were reported missing, documents state. A separate incident was reported on March 30 where at least two offices and a classroom appeared to have been broken into.

On April 1, two classrooms were set on fire – resulting in $5,000 in damages– and on April 23, two classrooms, the gym and an office were burglarized with several cash box registers pried open and a security camera was damaged, documents state.

Authorities also noted an air conditioning unit was removed from a classroom on April 24 where the alleged burglars broke in and pried open empty cash boxes, rummaged through a desk and stole several bags of chips. Then, on April 29, GWHS staff found a window damaged by a large rock and the classroom in disarray, documents state.

Palik allegedly told police he along with five others were responsible for the burglaries. He admitted that each time two of them would break into the classrooms, while the others would serve as the lookout, documents state.

He also told investigators that one minor caused the fire after using a lighter to burn papers inside one the classrooms, documents state.

Robert denied any involvement, while Betwin admitted to his part in the burglaries and that he stole vape mods and two speakers, documents state.

It's unclear if three others accused in the alleged school burglaries were also placed under arrest.