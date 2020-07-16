If the Aug. 29 primary elections are canceled as proposed, six villages would have three to six mayoral candidates to choose from during the Nov. 3 general election. The island has 19 villages.

Umatac, Guam's smallest village with about 800 residents, has three candidates for mayor.

Yigo, Guam's second most populous village with some 20,000 residents, has six individuals who want to be its next mayor. Incumbent Republican Mayor Rudy Matanane has announced he will not seek reelection.

If the primaries are canceled, four Democrats and two Republicans will compete for votes among Yigo residents.

Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee on Wednesday raised the possibility that Yigo and some other villages may have a mayor or vice mayor that has the mandate of only 20% or less of the voters in that village.

Yigo also has three vice mayoral candidates, two Democrats and one Republican.

Lee announced she will vote "no" on Bill 375-35, which seeks to cancel this year's primaries and allow all candidates to advance to the general election.

The senator said having mayors or vice mayors lead villages for four years with a small mandate is a "disservice" to the residents of those villages.

Bill 375, proposed by Sens. James Moylan and Therese Terlaje, is now in the voting file.

Merizo has four mayoral candidates, one Republican and three Democrats.

Asan-Maina, Agana Heights and Umatac have three mayoral candidates each, two Democrats and one Republican.

Yigo – six mayoral candidates: four Democrats and two Republicans

Merizo – four candidates: three Democrats and one Republican

Agana Heights – three candidates: two Democrats and one Republican

Asan-Maina – three candidates: two Democrats and one Republican

Talofofo – three candidates: three Democrats

Umatac – three candidates: two Democrats and one Republican

At least six incumbent mayors do not have challengers.

The seven remaining villages have two mayoral candidates each with Agat, Dededo, Piti, Santa Rita and Tamuning featuring races between a Democrat and a Republican.