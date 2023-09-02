The 2023 U.S. Small Business Development Center Network’s 40 under 40 awards include three UOG alumni receiving national recognition.

The national SBDC announced that Nadine Deleon Guerrero, Mercilynn Kaneshi Palec and Benjamin Huk Borja from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands SBDC Network at Northern Marianas College received the awards.

SBDC chose the three due to their contributions and how they have greatly impacted their local community and businesses.

Deleon Guerrero, who earned her bachelor of arts degree in communications in 2012 and her master's of public administration from UOG in May 2023. She serves as the CNMI SBDC Network director.

Palec, the CNMI SBDC Network associate director, earned her degree in elementary education from the Northern Marianas College and her master's of public administration from UOG in May 2023.

Borja, who received his business administration degree in accounting from UOG in 2016, is the Tinian SBDC director/business adviser.