3 vaccination clinics in Dededo this week

The government of Guam and community partners continue to provide free vaccinations against COVID-19 to island residents. Eight clinics have been scheduled this week, three in Dededo alone.

A press release from the Joint Information Center reminds interested residents to bring photo identification to the outreach events, and vaccination cards if due for the second dose of a vaccine. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian with a government-issued ID. Guardians also must present legal guardianship or power-of-attorney documents. A child's age must be validated, with a birth certificate being accepted for that requirement.

The schedule of vaccine clinics announced by GovGuam includes:

Monday, May 24

Where: John F. Kennedy High School gym, Tamuning

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration: Online

Vaccines: Pfizer dose 1 & 2

Participating minors must submit a consent form prior to receiving the vaccine. Printed copies are available at JFK. A digital form is available online.

More information: Contact Bernabe Mutac Jr. at 642-2100 or Michelle Franquez at matfranquez@gdoe.net.

Tuesday, May 25, to Saturday, May 29

Where: University of Guam Calvo Field House, Mangilao

When: Noon to 5:30 p.m.

Registration: Online

Vaccines: Pfizer dose 1 & 2, Moderna dose 2, Johnson & Johnson (for anyone age 18 and older)

Bring appointment confirmation, photo ID and proof of Guam residency (Guam driver's license, Guam ID, Green Card, U.S., FSM, Palau or RMI passport).

Tuesday, May 25

Where: Hyatt Regency Guam Grand Ballroom

When: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Registration: Online

Walk-ins accepted

Vaccines: Pfizer dose 1 & 2, Moderna dose 1 & 2 and Johnson & Johnson (for anyone age 18 and older)

Pfizer vaccines will be prioritized for eligible minors 12 to 17 years old

For more information, email covid@amc.clinic.

Wednesday, May 26

Where: Farmers Co-op Market, Dededo

What: Drive-thru Testing and Drive-thru Vaccination

When: 9 a.m to noon

Vaccines: Pfizer dose 1 & 2 (For anyone age 12 and older) and Johnson & Johnson

Wednesday, May 26

Where: Department of Public Health and Social Services Southern Region Community Health Center, Inalåhan

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

By appointment only, call 671-828-7604/5/7518 to schedule.

Vaccines: Pfizer dose 1 & 2 (for anyone age 12 and older) and Moderna dose 1 & 2

Thursday, May 27

Where: Astumbo Senior Citizen Center, Dededo

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Registration: Online

Walk-ins accepted

Vaccines: Pfizer dose 1 & 2 (for anyone age 12 and older), Moderna dose 1 & 2, and Johnson & Johnson (for anyone age 18 and older)

Bring appointment confirmation, a photo ID and proof of Guam residency (Guam driver's license, Guam ID, Green Card, U.S., FSM, Palau or RMI passport).

Friday, May 28

Where: DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center, Dededo

When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

By appointment only, call 671-635-4418/7400 to schedule.

Vaccines: Pfizer dose 1 & 2 (for anyone age 12 and older), Moderna dose 1 & 2, and Johnson & Johnson (for anyone age 18 and older)

Saturday, May 29

Where: St. Anthony Catholic School gym, Tamuning

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration: Online

Vaccines: Pfizer dose 1 & 2 (for anyone age 12 and older), Moderna dose 1 & 2, and Johnson & Johnson (for anyone age 18 and older). Bring appointment confirmation, a photo ID and proof of Guam residency (Guam driver's license, Guam ID, Green Card, U.S., FSM, Palau or RMI passport).

According to information released by the JIC, there are about 2,000 Guam residents awaiting a second vaccine dose, and 76,509 individuals fully vaccinated for COVID-19 – an increase of about 3,700 people from the week prior. The governor has set a goal of vaccinating 100,000 eligible residents by Liberation Day, July 21.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 163 tests performed Saturday, according to the JIC. There are 101 cases in active isolation, including five patients at Guam Memorial Hospital.