3 women accuse Port officer of sexual assault

A police officer with the Port Police Division of the Port Authority of Guam, who is also sought out as a local traditional healer, has been arrested by Guam Police Department officers after he was accused of sexually assaulting three women.

Frank James San Nicolas, also known as "Ko," 49, faces allegations of rape, according to GPD. A woman has alleged she was sexually assaulted by San Nicolas at a secluded area at Tanguisson Beach.

The alleged sexual assault occurred on May 16, according to police.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said police received a criminal sexual conduct complaint against a local spiritual healer, who was subsequently identified as San Nicolas.

Detectives later received two additional complaints that were filed against San Nicolas on May 24 and May 29, from victims who came forward after seeing social media accounts of an alleged sexual assault case involving San Nicolas, said Tapao.

A search warrant was executed at San Nicolas' home on Wednesday.

San Nicolas was arrested on suspicion of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, and unlawful restraint.

San Nicolas is a Port Police officer II.

Port Authority General Manager Rory Respicio stated a separate Port investigation will be conducted of the alleged conduct.

"We have been made aware of the arrest of Port Police Officer Frank San Nicolas by the Guam Police Department," Respicio stated. "These are very serious allegations involving the off-duty conduct of Officer San Nicolas and that’s why I have instructed Port Police Chief Doris Aguero and Human Resources Manager Francine Rocio to immediately conduct an internal investigation to address the administrative portion of this matter."

"This will be separate from the criminal investigation which is being conducted by (the Guam Police Department)," Respicio stated. "Because this matter is now under investigation, I am prohibited from providing further details."