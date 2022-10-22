3 women with minor injuries after MTM crash

Three women were taken to hospitals after a two-car collision Friday on the main highway through Mongmong-Toto-Maite.

At 12:22 p.m., multiple Guam Fire Department units responded to a two-car crash on Route 8 near Benson hardware store, GFD spokesperson Nick Garrido said.

The Guam Police Department responded at 12:38 p.m. and, according to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella, three women were transported from the scene with nonfatal injuries.

One woman was taken to Guam Regional Medical City while the other two were taken to Guam Memorial Hospital, Savella said.

Garrido said motorists who did not seek alternative routes experienced delays during their travels Friday.

Videos on social media taken by residents showed a white truck in the middle lane with several GFD personnel looking into the car, and debris lying on the ground, after the crash.

A black SUV could be seen on the shoulder on the westbound lane of Route 8 with damage to the front of the vehicle.

The crash, including the cause of the collision, remains under investigation.