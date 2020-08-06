30 cases in 3 days

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases on Guam were confirmed Wednesday, raising the island's total over the past few days to 30.

Tuesday’s Joint Information Center update noted seven new cases. Monday had nine new cases. While there were a number of people who recently traveled, most of the cases involved local contacts and are under investigation.

The Wednesday JIC update noted that two of the 14 new cases traveled recently to the U.S. mainland and one case was identified in a quarantine facility. The remaining 11 cases are currently under investigation, the Joint Information Center stated.

Officials also confirmed that the man who died before dawn Wednesday, while in quarantine at a Guam hotel, did not test positive for COVID-19.

The man, 40, was pronounced dead at the Guam Memorial Hospital after midnight, Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin said.

The man, who is from Chuuk, had underlying health conditions, Paco-San Agustin stated.

389 total cases

Government officials haven’t held a COVID-19 briefing in at least two weeks.

According to the Aug. 4 situation report on the Department of Public Health and Social Services website, there were five people in the hospital. Officials confirmed earlier this week that one person at Guam Memorial Hospital was on a ventilator.

With the new numbers, the total confirmed cases since March is now at 389. Of those, 319 have been released from isolation. There are 65 active cases and the number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at five.

There have been approximately 23,400 COVID-19 tests since March. Guam's infection rate stands at about 1.6%.

Courier services

In light of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Agana Heights Mayor’s Office is making courier services available to its high-risk and vulnerable residents.

The mayor’s office staff assists with food services and obtaining supplies for elderly and disabled residents who are without transportation. The service is available from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.