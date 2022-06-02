Right now, there are about 30 children waiting in shelters who are in need of a foster home, according to Bethany Taylor, the executive director of the nonprofit foster care organization Harvest House.

The last 18 months have seen the number of foster children on Guam double, from 250 or 300, to nearly 600.

Just within the first three months of this year, the Harvest House facility has taken in more than 50 children in emergency cases, the same number they would normally see in a year.

Taylor attributes the increase to a number of reasons, from the pandemic to long-standing issues of poverty and substance abuse, as many children come into the foster system from homes devastated by addiction.

"I think really there was just a lack of reporting going on during the pandemic and now the kids are being seen again so there's been more reports. And (Child Protective Services) has now more staff," Taylor said. "More reporting usually involves more children being removed."

There is also more fortunate news: a rise in the number of licensed foster homes. There have been about 30 to 40 homes for the last few years, but between 2021 and up to this point in 2022, the number went up to nearly 70, Taylor said.

At the same time, it appears there are never enough homes to catch up to the need.

"We can never put a number on it because it seems like as soon as we get to that number we need more. Because as kids come in, we need more families," Taylor said.

"It seems like as soon as we try to get all of them a home, it fills back up. So, we're always in need of homes. I always like to double the numbers. So, it would be awesome if we got to 140 licensed families," she said.

Taylor has also been a long-time foster parent. She was invited to speak before the Rotary Club of Northern Guam Wednesday, where she said she will speak tirelessly to get every child a home.

"I don't think (a shelter) is the best or suitable place for a child to be thriving ... I think shelters are needed for emergency situations, but I just want them to get to a home," Taylor said.

Harvest House works on recruiting, training and retaining foster families, as well as promoting foster care on Guam. They work with CPS to place children with families.

People interested in becoming a licensed foster family can get assistance from Harvest House by contacting (671) 300-LIFE, or by email at harvest.house@hbcguam.net. Those interested can also contact the Department of Public Health and Social Services directly.