The public has 30 days to comment on the plan to establish a surface danger zone adjacent to the Mason Live-Fire Training Range Complex, the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced.

The USACE is proposing to revise its existing regulations to establish a surface danger zone at MCB Camp Blaz, the press release states. The Marine Corps requested establishment of a surface danger zone extending over the waters adjacent to the Mason LFTRC. This action is necessary to ensure the safety of the public and facilitate ongoing military training in the area.

The public may submit comments for consideration by Nov. 30 through any one of the following methods:

• Federal eRulemaking Portal: http://www.regulations.gov. Follow the instructions on the website for submitting comments.

• Email: david.b.olson@usace.army.mil. Include the docket number, COE-2020-0015, in the subject line of the message.

• Mail: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attn: CECW-CO-R (David B. Olson), 441 G Street NW, Washington, DC 20314-1000.

MCB Camp Blaz remains committed to maintaining open and transparent communication and information sharing with the local community and all stakeholders throughout the construction process.

For more information, visit the official notice on the federal register website at: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/10/29/2020-22895/danger-zone-pacific-ocean-at-us-marine-corps-base-camp-blaz-mason-live-fire-training-range-complex.