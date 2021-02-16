More than 30 employees with the Guam Fire Department are "upscaling" their skills by participating in a nationally accredited Emergency Medical Services Program.

“We hope this sheds some light (on) how important this is to the community,” said GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly, during a press conference held on Monday that showcased the in-person training being conducted at the Guam Community College. “These guys are here on their day off. They are here voluntarily, and they are just doing this for themselves to better their education, but more importantly for the community.”

Participants are learning how to respond to patients with various health concerns to include breathing issues, according to Vicky LaMay, director of Clinical Services, School of EMS.

“This week we learned IVs, intubation, advanced airway management. How to make sure if someone’s lung collapses, then what do you do out in the field? You have very little time between that lung collapsing and getting them to a hospital to get that issue resolved,” said LaMay.

“Now they will be able to do that out in the field – identify that life-threatening emergency, resolve that in the field, and that way when the physician gets that patient they can take it a step further and the patient will have a better outcome ... the patients that are ill or injured having a better outcome, a better chance at fully recovering from whatever issue they are having.”

The training is 47 weeks long, which consists also of online courses.

The cost for the training is about $400,000 and is funded by the Manpower Development Fund. That fund was created in partnership with GFD, GCC, and Guam Department of Labor, and receives funding from employers who recruit foreign workers on H-2B visas.

“This just goes to show that the H-2 program that we administer and collect registration fees goes directly to helping out people and this is just one of many things we are partnering together,” said David Dell'Isola, Guam Labor director.

GCC’s Continuing Education and Workforce Development Department helped to coordinate the training on-site, according to GCC President Mary Okada.

“The college is responding to the needs of the community and it’s very important because of this partnership with everyone that we are able to do this,” said Okada.

GCC plans to set up its own paramedic training program in the next year or so.

“To me, it’s like bringing the emergency room out into the field,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “My vision is to have every fireman be a paramedic. That’s what we are going to be working toward. If every fireman or EMT becomes a paramedic that’s going to be a great advance in the care and treatment of our people out there in the community.”

The governor said this type of training is a first for Guam.

“You see our era of the pandemic and how people out there are fighting to catch their breath. And now you will have an EMT or paramedic there knowing exactly what to do to support the respiration of that individual,” she said.