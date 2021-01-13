30 Guam guardsmen heading to DC for presidential inauguration security

Thirty soldiers of the Guam National Guard are preparing to provide security during the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20.

"Our soldiers, who are still in the selection process, will go on a voluntary basis. They will join approximately 15,000 troops from other states in the effort to assist civil authorities in ensuring a safe and secure transition of power for our nation," the Guam Guard stated in a statement Wednesday.

"We are still learning the details of the specific mission requirements of our soldiers, and we will release updates as information becomes available," according to Guam Guard Public Affairs Officer Mark Scott. "On behalf of the Command Team of the Guam National Guard, we ask for your continued support as we do our part to promote peace in these uncertain times. Thank you, Si Yu’us Ma’ase, and God Bless."

