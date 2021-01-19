30 new cases of COVID-19

Thirty new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 1,121 tests performed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services on Monday and tests from additional labs from Friday to Monday, the Joint Information Center stated.

Three cases were identified through contact tracing.

Five cases reported recent travel history and were identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 7,515 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 128 deaths, and 136 cases in active isolation.

Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score was at 1.1, according to JIC. That's lower than the ideal sustained risk score for Guam which is 2.5.