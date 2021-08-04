30 new COVID-19 cases confirmed out of 669 tests; 6 cases of Epsilon Variants of Interest identified

Thirty new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 669 tests performed on Aug. 3.

Six cases were identified through contact tracing, according to the Joint Information Center.

To date, there have been a total of 8,623 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 143 deaths, 119 cases in active isolation, and 8,361 not in active isolation. The CAR Score is 3.

Six COVID-19 cases with variants of interest identified

On Wednesday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services received six results from virus samples collected on Guam, which have undergone genome sequencing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is the seventh set of results from the CDC. Six of nine samples received were identified as Epsilon Variants of Interest:

• B.1.429, California- 5

• B.1.427, California - 1

To date, 170 SARS-CoV-2 virus samples have been submitted to the CDC for genome sequencing and identified 63 COVID-19 cases infected with VOCs. DPHSS previously reported VOCs from results from the CDC and identified the following:

• 50 cases identified with the B.1.1.7 Alpha variant

• 8 cases identified with the B.1.429 Epsilon variant

• 3 cases identified with the B.1.351 Beta variant

• 1 case identified with the B.1.617.2 Delta variant

• 1 case identified with the P.1 Gamma variant

DPHSS continues to send samples to the CDC for genome sequencing.

Officials advise residents to continue with the public health guidance:

• Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Watch your distance.

• Get vaccinated. Visit dphss.guam.gov/vaccinategu for a complete vaccination schedule.

• Stay home if you are sick, keep away from others who are sick.

• Keep a safe distance of at least 6 feet from others who are not in your household.

• Practice social distancing around elderly family members.

2 GFD firefighters test positive

Today, a firefighter assigned to the Astumbo Fire Station informed Guam Fire Department’s Infection Control Officer that he was contacted by DPHSS contact tracing section that he was listed as a close contact to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

The firefighter was tested at the Tamuning Fire Station A second firefighter, who had contact with the first firefighter, tested positive for COVID-19. Both firefighters were tested using the Abbott ID Now machine where the results came back positive for COVID-19, and both received positive results through confirmatory PCR tests performed by DPHSS.

Out of an abundance of caution, the remaining personnel assigned to the Astumbo Fire Station have been placed on cohort, pending testing. A thorough decontamination of all common areas, including the official vehicle, were performed at the Astumbo Fire Station, Dededo. Personnel were reminded to continue strict adherence to the safety directives, to include the wearing of masks and social distancing both on and off duty, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.