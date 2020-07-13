30% of CNMI's COVID-19 cases identified with airport screening

The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government has stated two more people were recently confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, raising the CNMI's current count to 33 since March 28.

Both CNMI residents diagnosed with COVID-19 were screened and swabbed for specimen collection on Saturday upon arrival at the Francisco C. Ada International Airport, in compliance with Gov. Ralph Torres' executive order. One person did transit to Tinian, but immediately returned to Saipan for additional testing and monitoring, the CNMI government stated.

Guam does not screen arriving passengers for COVID-19.

Both of the CNMI residents who tested positive are in stable condition. They are safely isolated at the Kanoa quarantine site and are being closely monitored, the CNMI government stated.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts, including passengers on the same flight, close family members, friends and associates of the newly confirmed cases.

Of the 33 total confirmed cases, 10 have been identified through port of entry screening procedures, in accordance with the CNMI governor's executive order.

Guam test results pending

No Guam test results were released Sunday. The Guam Public Health Lab was closed.

On Saturday, a service member who arrived at Andersen Air Force Base on a government-contracted flight was confirmed positive with COVID-19, the Joint Information Center announced.

The service member provided a sample for COVID-19 testing in the days preceding the flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington and displayed no COVID-19 symptoms prior to boarding the flight, according to JIC.

Officials at Andersen were notified of the positive test result while the flight was en route to Guam. Immediately after arriving at Andersen, the COVID-19-positive service member was placed into isolation and all other military and civilian passengers were placed into quarantine in Department of Defense-supervised facilities, JIC stated.

On Guam, as of Saturday, there were 312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with five deaths.

A total of 202 people have been released from isolation, and there were 105 active cases on Guam.