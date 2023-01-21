Joseph Marc Thomas Duenas Castro Jr. was sentenced to 30 years confinement at the Department of Corrections for sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.

Castro, after being found guilty at trial of several counts of criminal sexual conduct, was sentenced Friday by Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III to 30 years in prison.

Castro faced between 15 years and life imprisonment for the charges. During the hearing, his attorney, Jocelyn Roden, from the Public Defender Service Corp., recommended the minimum.

Roden first read letters of support written by Castro's siblings before asking Lamorena to "give mercy" to her client, saying that after serving 15 years, Castro will not reoffend.

Roden then read a letter written by Castro.

"Up to this very day, I still could not believe the things that were said against me. I hold and maintain my innocence. I will not give up on proving my innocence despite the results of losing my trial," she read, before Castro added in the letter he wished for a sentence that would allow him to spend time with his children.

Victim's statement

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas, in response, asked for the maximum sentence of life imprisonment because Castro showed no remorse for his actions.

"It's all about him. He's taking no responsibility and makes excuses. He blames the victim. He told the victim if he goes to jail, it's her fault. It's not, Your Honor. He's in prison because of himself and he has no one but himself to blame," Rapadas said.

The victim's mother then read a statement written by the girl that detailed how the incidents affected her life.

"I felt horrible about myself. I never saw myself the same. I felt like I was doing everything wrong in my life. It changed my personality and perspective of people that I loved," the victim's mother read, while holding back tears as she concluded the statement.

"I'm happy it's going to be put to an end, or I really hope it is. I don't want this horrible nightmare to stay with me and eat my mind," the victim wrote.

Lamorena, after hearing all the statements, sentenced Castro to 30 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and 10 years for second-degree criminal sexual conduct, which will run concurrently for a total of 30 years.

Charges

Castro was 31 years old in 2021 when he was charged with sexually molesting a 12-year-old girl at the beach, court documents state.

The girl alleged at least two incidents occurred in 2019, when she was 10 years old, one of which involved Castro telling the girl, "what they are going to do is OK and not to tell anyone 'cause if he goes to jail, it's her fault."

The victim testified at trial in July 2022, and Castro was found guilty.