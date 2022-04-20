$300 aid applicants have until Friday to submit documents

Although the application period has closed, the Department of Administration continues to process requests for a one-time $300 assistance check meant to help families handle the rise in the cost of goods, specifically gas prices.

Bernadine Gines, deputy director of DOA, told The Guam Daily Post about 24,115 applications for the revived Prugråman Salåppe' Ayudon I Taotao program were received by the April 15 deadline – less than half of the 60,000 households the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration estimated were eligible based on raised income caps.

Most of the applications are still being evaluated, according to Gines. So far, just about 4,000 payments have been issued, with another 875 already processed for the upcoming batch being sent out this week.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Some of the applications are missing required proof of income or identification. Those issues will need to be resolved soon.

"Our last day that we've set for now, for submissions of their supporting documents, is this coming Friday," Gines said. "We still have people sending emails. They are inquiring, 'I sent in the application. What do I do next?' So we're responding to them to please turn in their documents. For folks who have submitted something but their application is incomplete, they have until this Friday to turn everything in."

More than $1.1 million has been paid to date through the program, and additional applications are expected to be cleared before another round of aid goes out. The next batch is expected to go out Thursday, Gines said.

"Our focus right now is getting the folks eligible into the system who had completed their applications," she said.

Assistance payments will be made by check or direct deposit. Recipients who opted for direct deposit to their bank accounts will receive a notification via postal mail.

The administration rolled out the $300 gas aid program under the expanded Prugråman Salåppe', using federal American Rescue Plan funding.

Same address, separate check

Residents who live at the same address are able to receive their own financial aid as long as they are not considered a member of the same "household" as another applicant.

According to Gines, people cohabitating are not considered in the same household if they are not claimed as a dependent on someone else's application, and they are not:

• The spouse of a person who has also applied.

• A child under the age of 22 of a person who has also applied.

• A dependent who is elderly or has disabilities.

• Individuals who purchase and prepare meals together for home consumption.

Gines said this may also open up more financial aid to those who live in homes with multiple families or generations of the same family, and staff have been prepared to conduct quality control checks to identify potential fraud.