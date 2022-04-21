Adelup has extended the application period for Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon I Taotao for an additional 30 days - that's the latest in a series of press releases sent out Wednesday.

“It is my hope that by extending the deadline, this aid will reach the families in our community who need it most and empower them to participate fully in our island’s efforts to recover from the pandemic,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated.

The original application period closed April 15. Residents can now submit applications from April 22 through May 22.

The governor said residents who don’t have a Social Security card can submit government-issued documents, including tax forms and employment verification, that indicate their social security number. To apply, visit doa.guam.gov or call your mayor’s office. For more information, call the Department of Administration at 671-638-3833/34.

Commercial farmers grant

The Commercial Farmers Grant Program, which provides support to local farmers and the agriculture industry, is now accepting applications.

The Guam Economic Development Authority is administering the program. The application period closes 5 p.m. May 20.

“This program provides up to $15,000 to assist farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, encourages commercial producers to expand operations, and supports the robust recovery of the local agriculture industry,” the governor said.

For more information, visit investguam.com or contact GEDA at 671-647-4332.

Jobs

Guamanians looking for entry-level jobs in the hospitality industry are encouraged to apply for the Work Experience Program at the Guam Department of Labor.

Jobs available include room attendant, public area attendant, front desk agent, receiving clerk, administrative assistant, telephone operator, driver, club lounge servers and kitchen assistant, according to the press release.

To schedule an appointment, call 671-475-7000/7001 or email ajc.training@dol.guam.gov.