300 DOC staff, prisoners test negative for COVID-19

More than 300 staff and prisoners at the Department of Corrections have tested negative for the virus that causes COVID-19.

DOC spokesperson Maj. Antone Aguon confirmed there were positives among the latest samples tested by the Department of Public Health and Social Services on Aug. 13.

A total of 145 inmates and 13 staff were tested along with the assistance of combat medics from the Guam National Guard 1-294th Chamorri Battalion.

Earlier this month, 195 personnel, including uniformed officers and civilians, were tested and their results came back negative as well.

More than 450 other prisoners being held in both Mangilao and Hagåtña have yet to be tested.

Prison officials are working with DPHSS to schedule the additional testing.