$300 extra unemployment aid could be out Nov. 24

Nearly 25,000 workers currently getting federal unemployment aid could receive an extra $300 to $1,800 on Nov. 24, in time for Thanksgiving, even without the president's formal waiver of the $100 GovGuam share of the added benefit.

Each eligible worker could receive $300 weekly for unemployment covering up to six weeks ending Aug. 1 to Sept. 5, on top of their Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments.

This is based on the Guam Department of Labor's announcement on Thursday about its "goal" of paying the Lost Wages Assistance out "on Nov. 24," covering six weeks. That's only for LWA.

GDOL also plans on running a special PUA batch for payment on Nov. 17.

Guam has been waiting for the president's formal authorization to waive the $100 GovGuam share of the LWA since September, while most states have only paid $300, and not $400 or without the state's 25% share.

"We’ve been pushing to get these payments ready and getting the software installed on our hireguam.com system so we can get this extra money out. We are moving forward without the president’s signature," Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola said in a statement.

Dell'Isola said the PUA expiration date of Dec. 31 is getting closer, and some of Guam's unemployed are reaching the 39-week cap on their PUA claims.

"Getting this money out is a priority," Dell’Isola said.

Focus on LWA work

Anyone who's receiving at least $100 in weekly PUA qualifies for the LWA.

They don't have to apply for the LWA.

GDOL said PUA staff will focus on finalizing a list of claimants who meet the criteria, and clearing them for payment.

In order to achieve this efficiently, customer service representatives at the PUA call center will be detailed to work on LWA for one week.

GDOL’s 311 line and appointment lines will be down from Nov. 16-20.

However, applicants with face-to-face appointments at the Dededo Library will not be affected.

FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted Guam about $45 million to fund the extra $300 weekly assistance.

Previously, GDOL was awaiting the president’s signature on a waiver for the local share of the LWA.

GDOL said it just received an official letter from FEMA allowing GDOL to move forward with just the federal share of the program, the department said.