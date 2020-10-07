$300 extra unemployment aid in a few weeks

Payment of the extra $300 in weekly jobless benefits is expected in a few weeks as the process of implementing the presidential program has now begun, Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola said on Tuesday.

At this time, there's no exact date when the extra benefit will be released but GDOL is asking people to be patient.

GDOL is "moving forward" with the processing of the added assistance, even if the Federal Emergency Management Agency has yet to issue guidance about the payouts.

Several states have paid out the extra $300 weekly benefit after receiving FEMA's approval of the grant, and without adding a $100 weekly state share.

"We're trying to move forward anyway," Dell'Isola said, adding that the governor gave the go-signal to proceed with the $300 weekly payment.

It's been a month since FEMA granted GDOL's application on Sept. 8 for a $22.6 million grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program that allows for the extra weekly aid.

It's also been nearly a month since GDOL sought FEMA guidance for the payout.

If FEMA still requires the $100 in local weekly share, Dell'Isola said GovGuam "has it covered," based on his communication with the governor.

If the 25% cost-share is still required, that means GovGuam has to come up with about $7.5 million.

Any person who is eligible to receive at least $100 of the up to $345 in weekly Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will get the weekly $300 extra benefit for three weeks.

That's up to $1,935 in both PUA and LWA for three weeks, covering unemployment between July 26 and Aug. 15.

There are about 25,000 PUA claimants who are eligible to get the added $300 aid.

The LWA is seen as a temporary replacement for the extra $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation that expired on July 25, until Congress passes a new pandemic unemployment relief package.

GDOL has been carefully navigating the LWA program because GovGuam is responsible for any overpayment or paid fraudulent claim under the LWA program. This wasn't the case with the PUA program.

Work being done

GDOL has started working with its PUA software vendor's programmers to set up the LWA program.

The department is working with the programmers to see whether the LWA payment program can be separated from the PUA process, so that an unemployment claimant would know whether he's received both or just one.

This separation is good for transparency and efficiency, Dell'Isola said.

"We're going to try our best to do a three-week payment for the LWA," he said.

With programming and test run, it could take a few more weeks for the actual payouts to happen.

In the meantime, PUA claimants will still continue to receive their unemployment benefits.

From weekly to every 2 weeks

Dell'Isola on Tuesday also said the batching and payout cycle for PUA will now be done every other week instead of every week, for efficiency.

The next batching of PUA claims for a new round of payouts will be on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

This gives GDOL enough "breathing room" to verify and clean the claims and weed out the fraudulent claims from the legitimate ones, and then prepare for the payments.

With about $377 million in PUA and FPUC claims paid out, inclusive of withholding taxes, most of the claimants have already received their lump sum benefits and are now just waiting for their weekly benefits.

More than 30,500 workers have been laid off, furloughed or got work hour cuts as a direct result of the pandemic, based on the reporting of about 1,700 employers. This still excludes the number of self-employed and gig workers who also applied for unemployment aid.

While there are a total of some 80,500 new and renewal unemployment claims, many have been flagged as fraudulent. Dell'Isola said about 90% of the new claims as of late have been fraudulent.

"It's still a big problem. The fraudulent claimants now also are calling us, demanding payment," Dell'Isola said. GDOL has been working closely with the inspector general and the FBI in dealing with the fraudulent PUA claims.