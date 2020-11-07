$300 jobless aid pending Trump signature, software

Guam is awaiting President Donald Trump's signature on the waiver of a $100 Government of Guam share and the completion of software programming before releasing an extra $300 aid to workers directly displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Guam Department of Labor stated Friday. The waiver would allow Guam to pay $300 to workers, instead of $400 if the $100 Guam share must be included.

Two months have passed since Sept. 8, when the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved Guam's $22.6 million application for the Lost Wages Assistance program grant for three weeks.

It's also been a month since FEMA announced doubling the benefits from three weeks to six weeks.

The Guam Labor Department on Friday said it's making sure fraudulent claims are not paid with LWA grant money because GovGuam will be liable to repay the federal government for money lost to fraud.

The LWA is funded separately from the existing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system.

However, the LWA program has to be built into the PUA system with strict anti-fraud controls, and this technical part takes time, GDOL said.

Moving forward

Once the programming and test run are completed, however, GDOL said it may proceed with the $300 weekly payment while waiting for Trump to sign the waiver.

The U.S. is still counting the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election, and there's no telling when Trump will be able to sign the waiver for Guam, GDOL said.

States with existing unemployment insurance programs were able to offset the $100 with their unemployment insurance portion, but not Guam, which does not have an unemployment insurance program.

Without the presidential waiver, GovGuam may have to eventually pay each eligible worker its 25% cost share or $100 to each worker getting $300 in weekly LWA.

With no further guidance from FEMA, GovGuam will have to take that cost share into consideration, GDOL said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said that GovGuam has the 25% share for the three weeks of LWA. That 25% share could be about $7.5 million from GovGuam, which can tap other federal funds for it, the governor had said.

FEMA in October doubled the benefits to six weeks, and there's no word yet whether GovGuam could shoulder a 25% share, if Trump does not sign the waiver or without further federal guidance how to proceed.

No need to do anything else

Some 25,000 workers who are already receiving at least $100 in weekly Pandemic Unemployment Assistance are eligible to also receive $300 in weekly LWA for up to six weeks.

That is, if they were unemployed between July 26 and Sept. 5.

Initially, GDOL projected some 25,000 PUA claimants to be eligible to receive the three-week LWA payments.

However, because Guam went into another lockdown, or Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, in August, the number of PUA claimants who are also eligible to get LWA could be more than 25,000 for weeks four to six.

Anyone who's already getting at least $100 in PUA for the covered period does not have to fill out an application or do anything to receive the extra $300 in weekly LWA.

They just have to wait for a GDOL announcement that the extra benefit has already been released.

PUA ends in December

GDOL has released nearly $416 million in total PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, plus withholding taxes, since June.

That's less than half of the $924 million budget that GDOL requested. The PUA program ends in December, unless extended by Congress.

GDOL is not authorized to request the rest of the money if there are no additional applications for PUA, other than those who are already receiving the assistance.

Meanwhile, GDOL released this week a special batch of unemployment benefits amounting to $6.7 million, covering cleared claims filed through Aug. 31.