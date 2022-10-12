Early voting for the 2022 Guam General Election began Tuesday and more than 300 local residents cast their ballots on the first day a voting center opened at The Westin Resort Guam in Tumon.

“At 9 o'clock, up here at the mezzanine level, we had 10 people waiting,” said Maria Pangelinan, Guam Election Commission executive director, about how early in the morning voters were showing up at the center. “So we took care of them in about three to five minutes. With the rain, accessible voting, I hear, is popping, but we'll see, it's probably slower because of the rain.”

Just as officials did during this year's primary election, elderly residents and voters with disabilities are being serviced in a drive-up lane at the hotel.

Pangelinan told The Guam Daily Post, however, that some changes have been made to how the center will operate, compared to early voting offered for the August primary election.

“If they were here for the primary election, the front entrance is now the exit and the middle exit is now the entrance,” she said. “When you come off the elevator, if you take a left and come in through the middle doors and you enter through - your exit (will be) through (what looks like) ... the front doors.”

A Dededo resident who wished not to be named told the Post early voting was smooth sailing for him and his wife.

“Well, we did it before and so I think it's a great idea,” he said. “I mean, look at all the senior citizens coming over here. We used to wait before voting - but waited because of the crowds in Dededo. This is the best idea someone ever had. When the general election comes, then you got to mess with the crowds. You can't beat something like this.”

Beyond voting early, he said, casting his ballot during the election is important as a citizen.

“Because that's my right as an American, my right as a resident living on Guam. My voice has been heard through my voting process,” he said.

When asked what issue was on his mind when casting his vote, the Dededo resident, who is a veteran, shared his concerns about the lack of care afforded to those who served in the U.S. armed forces.

“Until now, (I've gotten) zero funds for disability compensation, and I was in the Vietnam War, so long ago,” he said. “That's 52 years ago, when I got out in 1972. And I'm still waiting for some kind of disability compensation. I'm not the only one. There's several others out there still waiting for disability compensation. That's the reason why I'm fighting for my rights as a veteran and for all those other veterans. I will fight for them.”

When he says fight, the veteran clarified he meant by voting in local elections.

“Something needs to be done now, not five years from now, not 10 years from now. Now. That's what I'm fighting for,” he said.

'Take five minutes'

Marco, 36, another resident of Dededo, told the Post what made him show up at the polls.

“I was just having coffee and then I saw there's a lot of people (leaving),” he said. “So I said, OK, it's only going to take five minutes.”

The importance of voting is, he said, “that it's our responsibility and our duty to make sure that we elect the right leaders.”

He had a message for those not registered to vote.

“They should vote because it's going to determine their future for the budget allocation (for programs and agencies).“

Pangelinan, as the administrative head of GEC, shared sentiments similar to the early voters who spoke with the Post.

“Your voices must be heard. Every aspect of the election affects your lives. So you know people think that it doesn’t affect their lives. … So make your voices heard, young people especially, we want to see a bigger portion of our voter participation to be attributed to the 18-to-24-year-olds,” she said.

Pangelinan noted that 301 voters were served by GEC as of Tuesday.

The last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 24, and, according to Pangelinan, residents can register and vote on the same day at the early election center.

The island's 2022 general election is 27 days away. Polls open 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, islandwide.